There are times when the best thing the Leader of the Opposition can do is just shut up.

Today was one of those days.

Jacinda Ardern had barely emerged from her 25 minutes meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York before Simon Bridges put the boot in.

Her great failure, according to Bridges, was not to have spent more time pressing Trump about climate change.

It was the sort of reaction one would expect from Greenpeace.

In fact it was the response of Greenpeace's Russel Norman, issued in a press statement after the meeting.

But for Bridges, it

