United States President Donald Trump has taken to his favourite medium to call his face-to-face with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern a "wonderful meeting".

Ardern and the US's 45th president met in New York this morning on the sidelines of the UN Climate Summit.

"President Trump views New Zealand very warmly, views the relationship very warmly and holds New Zealand in very high regard," Ardern told reporters afterwards.

Trump appears to agree, on Tuesday (NZ time) retweeting a Herald story about the meeting to his nearly 65 million followers.

"True. A wonderful meeting!" he said.

After the meeting, from which media were banned, Ardern said she and the president discussed trade, tourism, Christchurch and that she had briefly raised the Climate Summit itself.

She said the president was also particularly interested in discussing New Zealand's gun-buyback scheme.