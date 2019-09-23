A killer who handed herself into police out of the blue and was recalled to prison after a series of frauds has been released on parole.

Joyce Eileen Conwell - also known as Blondell - was sentenced to life in prison for murder in 2000.

A year earlier she turned up at a Dunedin police station and confessed to providing a shotgun to Murray Childs, which he had used to kill Alex Rodgers in Christchurch.

She also told officers she attacked her friend Doreen Middlemiss in a Lees St care facility 15 months earlier.

Blondell pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder and served 12 years in prison before being released on parole to a unit in Oamaru.

However, she was recalled to prison in 2017 after meeting a Nigerian man on Facebook and committing several criminal acts on his behalf.

Conwell, now 72, appeared before the Parole Board on September 2 before a panel convened by chairman Sir Ron Young.

The board heard Conwell had completed all of the rehabilitation programmes asked of her.

Sir Ron said when Conwell appeared before the board in May she was not able to speak well to her safety plan - but had made good progress while in prison.

"There was some significant uncertainty regarding accommodation and so further consideration of parole was put off until today's date," he explained.

"Ms Conwell now has suitable accommodation with an old friend.

"A whānau hui has been held to ensure that [the friend] has been informed about all of Ms Conwell's previous offending as well as other support people."

Sir Ron said Conwell had been undertaking guided releases into the community.

"We are satisfied now that Ms Conwell is no longer an undue risk and may be released on parole," he ruled.

But he imposed conditions.

He said boredom was a "major problem" for Conwell and he was concerned that at her friend's home she may be "left to her own devices" during the day.

He suggested involvement with a specific group in the community would assist her occupy her time and interests.

"The other matter that we have addressed is Ms Conwell's access to the internet," he said.

"That has previously been an issue in her fraud charges.

"We are prepared to allow access to a phone and to the internet on the basis that the special condition will allow a probation officer to check the phone and internet connection to ensure that Ms Conwell is not using the internet inappropriately."

Conwell was released from prison on September 16 and must see the board again in December to monitor her progress.

She is subject to special conditions for the next five years including attending a psychological assessment, not contacting her victims and notifying her probation officer before moving addresses, starting any form or work or intimate relationship.

She has been ordered not to be involved in the handling of money, provision of advice or management of the financial accounts or transactions, of any person or entity, unless she have the prior written approval of a probation officer

Upon request, she must also make available to a probation officer, any electronic device capable of accessing the internet that she uses, possesses or controls.