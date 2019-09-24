COMMENT

Voters in Auckland and nationwide will soon choose mayors, councillors and members of local boards, district health boards and licensing trusts.

Regrettably, only 43 per cent of voters exercised their democratic right in New Zealand's last triennial local government elections in 2016. Yet local government decisions affect most people more than do edicts from central government.

By largely disregarding local government, central government and the media worsen its plight. Consequently, voters know little about most local government candidates vying for their votes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This ignorance allows central government, powerbrokers and lobbyists to have a virtual free hand, leading to unwanted

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.