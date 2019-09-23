A multiple vehicle crash on one of Auckland's busiest motorways is causing long delays this morning.

The crash - reported about 7.45am - is blocking the right westbound lanes on State Highway 18 Upper Harbour Motorway.

Police and emergency staff are at the scene and tow truck services are due to arrive shortly to remove the vehicles involved.

UPDATE 8:05AM

This multi-vehicle crash still blocking with tow services on route. Expect congestion from Greenhithe Rd. Delay your journey west on #SH18 until the crash can be cleared. ^TPhttps://t.co/2UITMUixAG — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 23, 2019

The NZ Transport Agency is telling motorists in the area to expect congestion from Greenhithe Rd.

"Delay your journey west on SH18 until the crash can be cleared,'' it told motorists via its social media sites.

Meanwhile, a road closed after a fatal crash involving a milk tanker just north of Auckland - on SH1 Tōpuni - has been closed since about 2am.

An update from authorities just before 8.30am is that it appears the road is due to open about 9am, according to Police.

However, people travelling there are being told to either delay their journey or an extra 25 minutes for the detour in place.