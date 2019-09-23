The figures behind the Calendar Girls strip club empire are opening a new "gentleman's club" in Christchurch.

Lush will officially open on Friday night with an international showgirl headlining.

While Calendar Girls – which has clubs in Christchurch, Wellington and on Auckland's Karangahape Rd – features fully nude dancers, Lush will be "more burlesque, more about the tease", says Calendar Girls' national general manager Scott McCormick.

"I'd rather it be known as an entertainment bar than a strip bar."

Advertisement

The old Déjà vu nightclub on Allen St in central Christchurch has been converted into the city's latest strip joint.

Its holding company is Alan Sampson Ltd, which is connected with Calendar Girls, but Allen Street Entertainment Ltd holds the licence.

Pool tables, arcade machines and sports on TV aims to create a place for people to hang out, Lush says. Photo / Martin Hunter

Earlier this year, an application to extend its 3am tavern liquor licence to a 3.30am entertainment licence was granted by the Christchurch District Licensing Committee.

With a $10 door charge, it'll be open every Friday and Saturday night from 10pm till close.

It has a front lounge bar, also available for hire for private parties and gigs, with pool tables, free arcade games, and sports on large TV screens.

Lap dances in a pink-lit booth will cost $60 for 10 minutes.

Lush officially opens in Christchurch on Friday. Photo / Martin Hunter

Lush is currently advertising for new "exotic dancer talent".

A job advertisement says they are seeking hostesses, podium dancers, and strip tease artists who could each earn $800-$4000 a week.

Advertisement

Candidates are encouraged to include "2-3 recent photos" with their application along with "a brief background with your work".

McCormick hopes Lush will feature 10-12 scantily-clad girls performing every night, including visiting showgirls from Australia or the United States most weekends.

"We want people to actually come and see a proper, professional show rather than just your average strip," he said.

Lush aims to be "more about the tease", manager Scott McCormick says. Photo / Martin Hunter

"It's going to have quite a sexy vibe – a place to hang out with your mates, surrounded by some pretty girls."

Drinks are "reasonably priced", he says too, trying to entice a younger crowd through the door.

"Our city is full of young kids and tradies and nowhere for them to go late at night," McCormick says.

Hostesses celebrate the opening of Christchurch's newest Gentleman's club Lush in the CBD. Photo / Martin Hunter

"While our licence means we wills top selling drinks at 3.30am, we expect that people will filter out, and that's how it should be. We shouldn't just be kicking everyone out at 3am.

"What's wrong with young people staying out late at the weekends and having a good time?"