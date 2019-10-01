Kiwi dad John Nicholas shouldn't be in a wheelchair.

If it wasn't for an unknown complication during a minor back surgery he'd still be working his dream job, be going to the gym every day, entering charity boxing matches and be able to visit his daughter and newborn grandson in the UK.

Instead, the 47-year-old former British marine will never walk properly again.

He's able to hobble around at home using a walking stick but if he needs to leave the house he has to use his wheelchair.

But despite it all, it's his battle with ACC which has almost

