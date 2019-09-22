A video circulating on social media of 12-14 year-old girl receiving multiple kicks and punches to her head and body is being taken "very seriously" by Invercargill police.

Police asked for the public for information about the incident where the young girl was "seriously beaten" near Splash Palace yesterday.

"We are aware of a video circling social media and have concerns for the young girl as she has received multiple kicks and punches to her head and body..

"What we know is that there are two female offenders of approximately 12-14 years old.

Advertisement

"We are taking this incident very seriously and if you have any information please contact Community Constable Reuben Boniface immediately please."