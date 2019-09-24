One of two women who accused a top cop of sexual assault is happy he is no longer in the ranks but remains disappointed with the investigation and has "no trust or confidence left in police".

Kevin Burke, a senior and well-known former Northland officer, recently retired after successfully defending allegations from a time when he was a detective in the Auckland area during 2002 and 2003.

Two women claimed they met him during separate criminal investigations he was involved in before accusing him of sexual violence.

However, after a High Court jury trial, Burke was acquitted in February of

