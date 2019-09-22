New Zealanders have enjoyed another sunny day around most of the country as warm whether swept through on the weekend.

But cloudy conditions and rain is on its way in tomorrow, bringing cooler temperatures.

Today was a good opportunity for Kiwis to get their washing out on the line, most of the next week expected to be a little less bright.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said Monday would be cloudy for most areas, though the east of the North Island could expect some fine weather.

Showers will start developing as the day goes on in central New Zealand, turning to rain in the evening.

Meanwhile in the South Island a cold front will start to move through, bringing rain up the west coast towards the North Island.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Fiordland, Westland and Buller, as well as the Tararua Range.

It's not getting any better on Tuesday either - periods of rain and showers are expected for much of the country, though fine weather may show its face in parts of the South Island, aside from Southland and the West Coast.

Between Wednesday and Friday strong, cold winds will be sweeping through, and showers will be developing over many places.

But it's not all bad news. Vuksa said Friday is currently forecast as being fine for most of New Zealand, just in time for the weekend.

The forecast for Monday

Auckland: Cloudy with westerly winds. High 17C, low 10C.

Tauranga: Partly cloud with westerly winds. High 17C, low 8C.

Wellington: Cloudy with scattered rain in the evening and strong northerly winds. High 14C, low 10C.

Christchurch: Increasing high cloud with northerly winds dying out overnight. High 19C, low 4C.

Dunedin: High cloud with light rain from midday, fine in the evening. High 15C, low 9C.