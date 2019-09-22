New Zealand's Ambassador to Ukraine is appealing to that country's top Government brass to use "any legal powers available" to ban the sale and distribution of the alleged Christchurch shooter's manifesto.

In a letter, obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act, Mary Thurston requested the assistance of Ukrainian government officials on a matter of "serious concern to New Zealand".

The letter is addressed to "Deputy Minister" but their name has been redacted.

Ambassador Thurston, who is based in Poland's capital Warsaw, made reference to the alleged March 15 shooter's written manifesto, adding she understood copies of the document were being distributed in Ukraine.

The manifesto has been classified as objectionable under New Zealand's laws, meaning it is illegal to possess or distribute it.

"This publication may not be illegal in Ukraine, however, we ask that relevant Ukrainian authorities consider the harm that this publication may cause to those who are directly impacted by the Christchurch attacks."

Thurston asked officials to "exercise any legal powers available" to them to prevent the manifesto from being distributed.

"In the absence of any legal powers to require removal of the publication, we request that the Ukrainian authorities consider approaching the platforms to ask for the manifesto [to] be removed and for sales to cease."

The letter was sent on August 22 - a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was "abhorrent and disgusting" that the alleged Christchurch terrorist's manifesto was being sold online.

But she said there was little New Zealand could do about it, because it is being sold in a jurisdiction where New Zealand held no sway.

"I understand it is happening in the Ukraine. [The sale] demonstrates the difficulty we have now in this current environment in dealing with the spread of what we in New Zealand would consider really objectionable material."

Ardern said New Zealand would contact Ukraine's Government in an attempt to stop the sale of the manifesto.