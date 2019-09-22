State Highway 1 is closed after a car and a truck collided this afternoon near Warkworth, north Auckland.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened between Valerie Close Rd and Toovey Rd, just south of Warkworth.

Police were still on their way to the scene at 2.05pm.

The NZ Transport Agency tweeted there had been a serious crash near the intersection of Valerie Close.

"Please follow directions of emergency services onsite. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available."

Traffic is reportedly being diverted around the crash, according to posts on social media.

Police said initial indications were that one person had suffered serious injuries and one suffered moderate injuries. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

More to come.