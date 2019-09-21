Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation at Dunedin Hospital after escaping a house fire last night.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called about 10.40pm to a fire at the two-storey house on George St, in Dunedin, about 10.40pm, FENZ's southern shift manager said.

Four trucks had been sent to battle the blaze, which was in the upper storey of the house on the city's main road.

Emergency services initially believed there were people inside the house but that turned out to be false, he said - they had made their way out.

The house was moderately damaged and the fire was being treated as suspicious, he said. A fire investigator was on his way around 6.30am.

St John said the two people involved had been taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a fire in the north of the city.