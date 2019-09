The Hastings Railway Station has been gutted by a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived to a raging blaze that ripped through the building on the corner of Russell St and St Aubyn St about 1.50am.

Five fire trucks and two tankers were needed to quell the fire that took several hours to put out.

Hastings Railway Station has been gutted by fire overnight. Photo / Ian Cooper

Fire investigators remained on the scene on Saturday morning.

The cause of the blaze, and whether it was thought to be suspicious, was yet to be determined.