Firefighters have brought a scrub fire under control at Mangawhai Heads in Northland.

At the height of the blaze, 10 crews battled the flames.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Craig Dally said a scrub fire started by the side of a hill, near the surf lifesaving club, about 3am.

The fire covered ground about 50 metres by 50 metres, Dally said, and while it came close to properties, none were damaged, he said.

A helicopter has been called in and several crews were now leaving the site, he said.

He confirmed there were no injuries.