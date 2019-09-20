Emergency services were called to the Whenuapai Air Force base this afternoon after an aircraft's tyres burst just after landing.

No one was injured in the incident, and all crew were evacuated safely from the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P-3K2 Orion.

Just after touching down at the base, three tyres on the Orion burst.

A spokeswoman said Air Force Rescue Fire Services and Fire and Emergency NZ units responded to the incident. It will be investigated by the RNZAF.

In 2017, an emergency response was called when an Orion turned back with engine trouble, eventually landing with one of its four engines shut down.

And in 2016, an Orion crew were forced to evacuate shortly before take-off because of an electrical fault. Smoke was later seen coming from the cockpit.

The New Zealand Defence Force plans to replace its ageing Orions in 2023. Four Boeing P-8A Poseidons have been ordered at a cost of $2.3 billion.