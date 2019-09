The crash on Auckland's Southwestern motorway near Lambie Drive off-ramp has been cleared and all lanes are now open.

However, New Zealand Transport Agency say delays are still expected as congestion eases through the area.

The collision on the State Highway 20 southbound motorway near Lambie Drive off-ramp occurred at 3.50pm today.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 3:50PM

It says the left lane was blocked and is now cleared. Delays can still be expected back to Onehunga.

"Pass the scene with care," a NZTA tweet warns.