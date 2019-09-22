As the former head of New Zealand's military this week rejected allegations of a cover-up, a major question loomed: How did a file showing the Defence Force had been wrong in saying no civilians could have died during a SAS-led raid in Afghanistan end up locked away in an NZDF safe for years?

A Government probe is looking into Operation Burnham, after the 2017 book Hit & Run alleged six civilians were killed and 15 others wounded during the counter-insurgency raid in August 2010.

Until 2014, the Defence Force said allegations of villagers being killed were "unfounded". Afterwards, they were

