COMMENT:

"Diversity" is a central theme of the current local government elections – with the common criticism that incumbent politicians are generally too "stale, male, and pale" (or variations on that). Numerous commentators and candidates have lamented the lack of women, ethnic minorities, and youth in local government.

There are signs, however, that the current elections – with voting beginning today – will bring more diversity, with a big push for candidates outside the traditional local government demographics to stand, and for voters not to automatically choose the "stale, male, and pale" options. I've covered this in a previous column

Democracy's diversity problem

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What's behind the lack of diversity?

Could changing the electoral system help?

Reducing barriers via childcare allowances