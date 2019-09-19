Dannevirke's Town Hall was filled to capacity today for the funeral of shearing identity, commentator, businessman and former Tararua District councillor Koro Mullins.

Mr Mullins, a former Golden Shears Open shearing finalist who for many years with wife Mavis ran major Southern Hawke's Bay employer Paewai Mullins Shearing, died in Wellington Hospital on Monday, aged 65.

Several World and golden Shears champions were among the mourners as Mr Mullins arrived on one of the town's finest days from Makirikiri Marae where he spent his last night with whanau and friends.

Reigning multiple Golden Shears and New Zealand champion and 2014 World champion Rowland Smith spoke on behalf the shearing industry and sports and Mr Mullins' sons Punga and Tuma and daughters Korina and Aria were also speaking.

A crowd outside the Dannevirke Town Hall for Koro Mullins' funeral. Photo / Doug Laing

Shearing had almost stopped for the day in parts of Hawke's Bay and other parts of the country, as the funeral took place with those present including shearing legend Sir David Fagan, who had driven with friends from Te Kuiti, and Labour List MP Kieran McAnulty, who is also the MC at the Golden Shears each year.

