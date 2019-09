A vaping device sparked an emergency services callout at Wellington Airport this morning.

Emergency services were called to the airport's tarmac as a precaution to meet flight NZ8265 from Tauranga to Wellington this morning, Air New Zealand confirmed.

A spokeswoman said the callout was needed after "an e-vapour belonging to a customer was accidentally switched on in flight".

Firefighters greeted the plane.

"Cabin crew followed standard operating procedure and the device was immediately put out."

