A 93-year-old woman yelled and cried as she endured a terrifying four-and-a-half days lying on the floor of her home after breaking her leg.

Pat Mortensen had removed her panic alarm and was walking to retrieve it when she stumbled into a chair in her Whangamata home and ''blacked out''.

The fiercely independent former representative tennis player - and oldest woman golfer in Whangamata - had fallen and broken her leg.

She spent three-and-a-half months in Waikato Hospital and cannot remember the first month of that time. Doctors told her she had two hours before her kidneys would have permanently

