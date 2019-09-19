It is not surprising that water, the Napier Aquatic Centre, and council culture were the major topics discussed at the Napier mayoral debate on Wednesday evening.

But council candidates, during a question and answer section, were given the chance to answer questions that have not been the main focus of this year's election.

One such question included whether Napier should introduce Māori wards, or have appointed tangata whenua representatives.

Two candidates, Chris Tremain and Steve Gibson, were openly against them.

Tremain said despite having spent years learning te reo, he believed "all races should have the same opportunity to stand for council".

Gibson said Napier had "a great mixture" of candidates applying.

"If you look at the candidates it's working well - why divide the issue."

Kirsten Wise said she was on the fence about the issue.

"What are the tools that our Māori community need to foster their role within local government.

"As a council we need to ask that question of our local iwi and Māori community, and embark on that conversation.

"We also need to take that conversation to our wider community, for their input."

Around 320 members of the public attended the debate at Napier Boys' High School. Photo / Paul Taylor

Another question posed to candidates was whether they considered Meeanee a part of Napier.

The response from candidates was a resounding yes.

"I love that we have a semi-rural community so close to the heart of our city," Wise said.

She said as a former resident of Meeanee, and from conversations with locals in the area, she was aware there was a strong desire to protect the area from further development.

Gibson described Meeanee as "unique", in that it is a rural community within a city council.

"Meeanee needs to be protected and likewise the soil around there."

He said there needed to be traffic solutions in the area.

"We do need to look at bringing the traffic off Meeanee Rd, there are too many changes of speed limits."

He said an alternate route connecting State Highway 51 (the old SH2) and the expressway was needed.

Tremain said Meeanee is very much a part of Napier.

He said it was unlikely there would be further intensification or key development in the area, and improving services was not a priority for him.

He said some of his other plans included pushing central government to make the Hawke's Bay Expressway four lanes between the Meeanee interchange and Pakowhai Rd.

Mayoral candidate David Hannay was unable to attend the debate due to health reasons.