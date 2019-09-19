Lunch packs

Many parents and caregivers will be happy with the announcement of free lunches for schoolchildren. However, as a schoolteacher, I know there is a great number of students who bring sufficient and mostly healthy lunches to carry them through the day and who don't need a free meal.
Why do some children come to school without lunches?
I suggest the "lunch money" could be better spent on finding out why this issue exists.
Is it because of poverty? In that case, the benefits may not be high enough. Is it poor budgeting? In that case, advisers could be appointed to work

Reboot measures

Private debt

Tuia 250

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Air travel

EV merits

Bank withdrawal

Māui dolphins

Set nets

Mutual tolerance

Related articles:

Selective history

Hero figures

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Short & Sweet