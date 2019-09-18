An Auckland Council candidate has been sleeping on the concrete floor of an empty hairdresser's shop miles away from his $5.7 million family home in Remuera.

In a candidate statement profile, Mark Thomas says his principal place of residence is Albert-Eden-Puketapapa, where he is standing for council.

To prove how committed he is, Thomas moved out of the $5.7m family home at Seaview Rd in Remuera and subleased an empty hairdresser's shop in Dominion Rd as his main residence.

The lease ran from June 1 until the end of October with a right of renewal, he said, and he spent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.