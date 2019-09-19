Clive River's famous waka tours could soon be back in business thanks to some returning help, but concerns remain because the river is plagued by sediment issues.

Jim Edwards and wife Marie are teaming back up with Renaissance Tours to bring cruise ship passengers on waka tours down the Clive River.

"We have had a few issues the last couple of years with the previous group we were using and after we pulled the waka out back in April we didn't think we would be back in Clive until Tony contacted us," Edwards said.

Renaissance Tours Managing Director Tony Petrie

