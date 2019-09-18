An arrivals ferry terminal in Wellington has closed due to an earthquake risk.

From today, Interislander passengers arriving in the city will be re-routed through the Departures Hall.

KiwiRail and CentrePort have issued a joint press release with the announcement this afternoon.

"Assessments confirm the Arrivals Terminal is below acceptable earthquake risk levels, and it will not be used until further assessment and remediation has occurred. KiwiRail and building owner CentrePort are working together to resolve this as soon as possible."

Advertisement

It's expected to have little impact on passengers who will now arrive via terminal forecourt areas and the Departures Hall, which has a higher earthquake safety standard.

Signage and staff will direct passengers until further assessment and remediation has occurred.



KiwiRail and CentrePort apologised for the disruption but said safety was their priority.