Two people who allegedly ambushed and assaulted a man waiting for a woman he met on a dating app remain on the run.

Police continue their investigations into the Monday night incident, in Onehunga, which saw the 31-year-old victim set upon while waiting for a woman he met online, on Inkerman St.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today that the victim's car was recovered in the suburb of Manurewa overnight.

The car was stolen after two men ambushed and assaulted the man about 10pm.

The victim had been sitting in his car at the time of the attack. He managed to get out and run off as his attackers took off in his vehicle.

The woman involved is understood to have fled with the two attackers.

Police said today the man was now at home after initially being taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Exactly which dating app the man and woman connected on has not been made public.

Police would only say yesterday that the two had met via the app and had met in person only one time before.

The night of the attack would have been their second date.

A photographer who arrived at the scene about 10.20pm the night of the attack described seeing police officers up and down the street.

A St John ambulance was also there and neighbours could be seen speaking to police officers.

He also described seeing wheelie bins - some overturned - in the middle of the road.

"They looked like they had been hit [by a car],'' the photographer said.

Anyone who may have information about it is asked to contact the Auckland City Crime Squad on: (09) 302 6557 or anonymously on CrimeStoppers: 0800 555 111.