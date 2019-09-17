Clarke Gayford has shared a relatable parenting mishap when he fell asleep while watching daughter Neve.

After returning from a fishing expedition in Malaysia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's partner revealed how he ended up choking on a magnet while looking after his mischievous toddler.

"Waking from a wee jet-lag snozz on the living room floor to find myself choking on a large fridge magnet that had been put in my clearly open pie-hole, I can only conclude that a tiger has nothing on the dangers of an unwatched toddler," he wrote.

Waking from a wee jet-lag snozz on the living room floor to find myself choking on a large fridge magnet that had been put in my clearly open pie-hole, I can only conclude that a tiger has nothing on the dangers of an unwatched toddler. — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) September 17, 2019

The tiger Gayford is referring to is the one his team encountered in Malaysia where he was able to capture the terrifying moment the animal began stalking his camera crew on film.



Advertisement

Many Kiwis on Twitter commented on the post about the unwatched toddler, with some writing that she was learning new skills to help the father out.

ahh, clearly she was just checking your iron levels - potential medical doctor??? — Miss BetseyTrotwood (@Suzyiam) September 17, 2019

ahh, clearly she was just checking your iron levels - potential medical doctor??? — Miss BetseyTrotwood (@Suzyiam) September 17, 2019

Others weren't too impressed by Gayford falling asleep on the floor.

Warning: may cause choking in those under 3yo and parents lying prone on the floor from exhaustion. — Joe Garlick (@JoeGarlick) September 17, 2019

Well who was watching the baby while you slept?? Great parenting mate — Dirk Sanchez (@dirk_sanchez) September 17, 2019

However, other parents related to the father's parenting moment — saying it only takes a second for a toddler to get up to mischief.

Oh dear, the twits are going to accuse of neglect now. I remember turning my back for a second and hearing the baby coughing as the toddler tried to fit a piece of kindling in the baby's mouth. — Ange (@nzange) September 17, 2019