Clarke Gayford has captured the terrifying moment a tiger began stalking his camera crew through the jungle during a fishing expedition in Malaysia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiancée took to social media today to share a video of the scary incident, after a tiger interrupted his visit to a fishing spot on the banks of a river in the Endau-Rompin National Park.

Under instructions from their guide, Gayford and the film crew from his television fishing show Fish of the Day were forced to huddle together in the jungle and keep quiet, as the tiger eyed the group from across the river.

"Not every day that you have a fishing trip cut short by a wild tiger growling on a river bank deep in a Malaysian jungle," Gayford wrote in a caption accompanying an Instagram clip of the close encounter.

"We're having to be really, really quiet," he whispered to the camera.

"Behind me is a river. I'm in Malaysia, inland, at a place called Endau-Rompin. It's a state park. They've brought us up here, (as) very special guests to go fishing in a very remote area.

Clarke Gayford points across a Malaysian river to where the tiger is lurking. Photo / Instagram.

"And our guide has just stopped us and we've had to form a group, because there is a tiger on the other side of the river.

"And so we're just sitting here very quietly hoping that that's the side that the tiger stays on."

Gayford, father of Adern's daughter Neve, remained relatively calm throughout the video, explaining the group were first alerted to the tiger's presence when they heard the animal growling.

Clarke Gayford's Malaysian fishing trip was interrupted by a tiger. Photo / Instagram.

The 41-year-old joked he was sure it was "friendly" prompting one of his crew to remind him: "It's not friendly, Clarke."

"I still think it will take Warren first so I think we're okay," Gayford laughed.