The 28-year-old accused of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm and assault with intent to injure in relation to the death of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jasmine Wilson's parents were among a full public gallery as the man appeared in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday morning.

The man also entered not guilty pleas to charges of procuring or possessing cannabis oil and possessing cannabis plant for supply.

Jasmine's mother Brenda Reuben looked on with concern while father Chris Wilson muttered as Judge Dugald Matheson extended the alleged offender's interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until a case review hearing on November 19.

The defendant appeared calm throughout proceedings, wearing baggy grey sweatpants and a long sleeved white shirt.

A 48-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, have been charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to the investigation and also have interim name suppression.

The 48-year-old man entered no plea and was remanded on bail until October 22 for a case review hearing.

He was followed by the 28-year-old woman who pleaded not guilty and elected trial by jury.

The 47-year-old woman was the last of the four defendants to appear and also pleaded not guilty and elected a jury trial.

Interim names suppression continues for all.