A man is facing murder charges over the death of 22-year-old Taylor-Jade Hira.

Ranapera Taumata, 26, has appeared in the Napier High Court on Tuesday, charged with murder and two counts of assault with intent to injure.

Taumata, whose interim name suppression lapsed, appeared via an audio visual link before Wellington-based Justice Dobson.

Hira died in Wellington Hospital three days after an incident at a Huia Street address in Camberley, Hastings on August 15.

Taumata was arrested on August 23, after he was found at a residential address in South Auckland, and charged with assault with intent to injure.

Taumata, who remains in custody, will appear for a case review hearing on November 20, with a trial set for August 3, 2020.