Why did the Labour Party get it so wrong? How does an organisation committed to social justice, its ranks full of feminists, not know how to do the right thing when presented with allegations of sexual abuse by one of its own?

Perhaps we don't know all the facts. In matters like this it would be unusual if we did. But would that justify it? It's hard to see why.

The party was told, repeatedly and by several complainants, about sexual abuse. Yet somehow, say the people involved, they didn't hear it.

What is it that allows organisations to make

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.