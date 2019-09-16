Auckland Council has started a restructure of back-house staff that is expected to lead to the loss of between 100 and 160 staff over the next year.

Council chief executive Stephen Town said it was not a "big bang" restructure but would take place over several months.

"These are real people and we will be supporting them," Town said.

As well as staff losses, Town said the council will be hiring more frontline staff in the regulatory area and for new community facilities like the new library at Westgate which has created 15 new jobs.

He said total council staff numbers will rise from 6548 full time equivalents at the end of the 2018-2019 financial year to between 6600 and 6700 during the current financial year.

