Fire and Emergency New Zealand are dealing with a large vegetation fire near Flagstaff.

The fire, which created a large column of smoke visible across Dunedin, could be seen from around 12.45pm.

The blaze appeared to be growing as of 1pm. A helicopter with a monsoon bucket was seen in the area just before 1.30pm

A Fenz spokesman said the fire was near the Pineapple Track, a location which was posing access problems for fire crews.

Advertisement

The fire viewed from North East Valley. Photo / Tim Miller

Five helicopters have been sent to deal with the blaze, he said.

A witness in North East Valley said they could see flames along the ridgeline, which can now be seen from the CBD.

It appears the blaze is likely only accessible by helicopter.

Winds of about 25 knots are blowing in the area.

Thick smoke is drifting through parts of the suburb of Halfway Bush.

The Dunedin City Council put out a tweet saying all tracks in the area are closed to the public.