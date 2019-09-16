When Havelock North resident Wayne Clark's trusty steam engine broke down for the first time in 25 years before the Hastings Blossom Parade, he decided to get his 1924 Fordson F tractor out of storage and give it a whirl.

And it was nearly as good as new.

Wayne Clarke with his traction engine at a past Hastings Blossom Parade.Photo / File
The tractor was one of 1931 Hawke's Bay quake's heroes, used to clear up the rubble and rescue the injured.

It was built in 1924 in the Unite States by Ford, and imported to Hawke's Bay. Back then, there were a few of them running around, Clark said.

Fordson was a brand

