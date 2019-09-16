On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
When Havelock North resident Wayne Clark's trusty steam engine broke down for the first time in 25 years before the Hastings Blossom Parade, he decided to get his 1924 Fordson F tractor out of storage and give it a whirl.
And it was nearly as good as new.
The tractor was one of 1931 Hawke's Bay quake's heroes, used to clear up the rubble and rescue the injured.
It was built in 1924 in the Unite States by Ford, and imported to Hawke's Bay. Back then, there were a few of them running around, Clark said.
It was used on a range of mass-produced, general-purpose tractors manufactured by Henry Ford & Son Inc from 1917 to 1920, by Ford Motor Company (US), and Ford Motor Company Ltd (UK) from 1920 to 1928, and by Ford Motor Company Ltd (UK) from 1929 to 1964.
The latter (Ford of Britain) also later built trucks under the Fordson brand.
The Model F designation began in 1919. Sales boomed in 1918 and 1919.
"It was built as an industrial tractor, not an agricultural tractor, and it worked around Napier in and around the port area and the industrial area in Napier.
"It weighs 2.7 tonnes", and has very heavy, solid wheels, he said.
"It was used to pull freight, and following the 1931 quake it was used to help with the rescue and clean-up effort."
Clark recalled sailors from HMS Veronica being transported around Napier in trailers pulled by such tractors for rescue or salvage work following the quake.