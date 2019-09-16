COMMENT

"Process" is such an uninspiring word.

But get it wrong, and the consequences can be severe.

Just ask the Labour Party leadership following the sexual assault scandal which has enveloped it and led, among other things, to the resignation of its President Nigel Haworth.

Many will be wondering where it all went wrong.

It is interesting to note Haworth himself has stood by his earlier statements that he had not been made aware of the full nature of the allegations made by the complainant known as "Sarah".

If that's the case, then his resignation doesn't carry as much meaning

