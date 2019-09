An injured motorcyclist has been airlifted off a Bay of Plenty island after hitting a cow.

A police spokeswoman said the motorcyclist hit the cow on Motiti Island late on Thursday evening.

Ambulance notified police of the incident about 10.13pm, she said.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person was airlifted to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police spoke to the victim in hospital the following day.

The condition of the cow was unknown.