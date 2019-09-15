A construction worker has been seriously hurt by an electric shock involving a crane at Auckland's Wynard Quarter.

Emergency services were called just before 8am to the construction site at 10 Madden St, opposite the Auckland Fish Markets.

A police spokesman said a man was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

WorkSafe had been notified, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and a manager vehicle attended the scene.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed the health and safety regulator had been notified that a worker had suffered an electric shock in Auckland's CBD.

"We are making our initial inquiries to establish what our next steps will be," she said.

The crane is at the construction site of the new Media Design School on Madden St. Photo / Dubby Henry

The construction site is being run by Hawkins. It is the site of the new Media Design School.

The Herald understands the crane involved, which is branded with the Hawkins logo, has been shut down.

A site manager at 10 Madden St declined to comment, referring questions to Hawkins' head office.