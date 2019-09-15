A person suffered critical injuries in a serious crash in Nelson late last night.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Whakatū Drive shortly before 11pm.

St John said two ambulances were sent. A person was treated at the scene before being taken to Nelson Hospital.

A spokesman said the injured person was in a critical condition.

The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.

Meanwhile, another person suffered moderate injuries in an early morning crash near Gore early this morning.

The accident happened on Waipahi Highway, in Waipahi, just before 4.30.

"One vehicle attended the incident and treated one patient an transport [them] to Gore Hospital," St John said.