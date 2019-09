A woman has died at LynnMall in New Lynn, Auckland, but police say the death is "unexplained".

Three ambulances and multiple police vehicles were called to the parking area in Tōtara Ave at the back of the mall just after 2pm today.

A police spokeswoman said police were still determining the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.



St John Ambulance sent three ambulances but tweeted no one was treated.



