One person is in a critical condition after a fight in Ellerslie this morning.

A police spokesman said police were called at 6.50am after reports of fighting and disorder on Amy St.

One person was arrested at the scene, and a man was taken away by ambulance in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

The incident occurred at a block of flats back from the street.

Police had taped off the driveway to the address this morning while they investigated the scene.