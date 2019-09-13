COMMENT:

When a scandal besets a political party, other things tend to stick in freeze-frame mode.

So it has been for the Labour Party website, which all week was frozen in time on Friday, September 6.

The only change since then has been the removal of former Party President Nigel Haworth's name from the list of office holders.

The top article of the "news" is a cheerful roundup from a week ago. It outlined the re-set of housing policy.

How Labour must wish KiwiBuild was still its biggest problem.

The Prime Minister spoke at a presser this morning and took questions relating to the botched handling of complaints about a Labour staffer accused of sexual assault, bullying and intimidation. Video / Boris Jancic

On the Monday after that, a Spinoff article outlined an allegation

