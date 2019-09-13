Northern Motorway motorists in Auckland are facing delays following two truck break downs on the Harbour Bridge this afternoon.

One truck broke down heading northbound at 12.50pm, before it was cleared by 1.20pm.

Meanwhile, another break down heading southbound at 1.05pm was cleared within 10 minutes.

Both lanes were open to traffic, but motorists were told to expect delays through the area.

Elsewhere, a motorist is dead following a crash near Kopaki, Waitomo District, this afternoon.

More to come.

