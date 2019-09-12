Several community groups have come together at the local body elections in Auckland to stop open spaces and sports facilities being whittled away.

The Community Action Network (CAN) includes groups opposed to "destroying" the 18 hole golf course at Chamberlain Park, privatising parts of council-owned marinas, removing trees at Western Springs, moving speedway from Western Springs and developing a car park in Takapuna.

CAN chairman Graham Milne said Auckland is on the verge of a revolution with frustrated groups rising up to send a strong message to Auckland Council and candidates over the practice of politicians and bureaucrats ignoring the wishes of people.

"It is vital, that come election time, we keep all elected councillors honest and committed to preserving our open spaces and sports facilities for future generations," he said.

Milne is a member of the Auckland Horticultural Council which has had problems with the Albert-Eden Local Board over its lease at Chamberlain Park.

Community groups want to save a lot of sports facilities, including speedway at Western Springs. Photo / Supplied

CAN is identifying candidates for council and Local Boards who support the retention of existing community and recreational spaces and will publish the results on its Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/Community.Action.Network.Ak/announcements/

Meanwhile, Generation Zero will be releasing a scorecard for council candidates next Wednesday.

In the past couple of months Generation Zero has been picking candidates' brains on transport, environment and urban form and scoring how well they align with its vision for a carbon free Tāmaki Makarau.