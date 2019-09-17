On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
This year, he predicted the statistics would change because the city council and DHB were using STV and Tauranga's regional councillors - bar two vying for the Mauao Māori seat - have been elected uncontested so no votes are required.
"So the number of invalids should be bugger all."
He was predicting less than 1 per cent.
"What the statistics show is that when a council is STV, the DHB blanks and invalids go down because it's the same system."
Dale Ofsoske, the electoral officer for the Bay of Plenty District Health Board, said votes under STV were invalid when the voter did not use a number to rank the candidates - using a tick instead, for example.
A vote could also be invalid if the voter did not start with a 1 or counters were not able to decipher how a voter voted.
"The number of invalid votes generally decreases if all organisations use the STV electoral system and also as time progresses, the more voters become familiar with the STV electoral system."
Priya Kurian, a professor of political science and public policy at Waikato University, said that although STV was unlikely to increase voter turnout, it could change the results.
"Research shows that a more proportional voting system such as STV helps a more diverse pool of candidates get elected."
Under STV, fewer votes were "wasted", she said. Seats were awarded proportionally rather than a "winner takes all" scenario of First Past the Post.
"So we can expect strong candidates who are traditionally under-represented, such as women, people from ethnic minorities and youth, for example, to be more successful."
- Voting documents will be delivered to enrolled voters from Friday. Deliveries should be done by Wednesday. Voting is by postal ballot and is open until midday on October 12.
Hack your vote: Strategy in STV
Let's say there is a candidate you absolutely don't want elected.
Under First Past the Post your options were simple - give your tick to someone else.
But under STV, you have options. Would it be better to stick them at the bottom of your ranking, or give them no ranking at all?
Tauranga electoral officer Warwick Lampp said the official advice was that voters should rank as many candidates as they wish, in whatever order they choose.
But he said there were strategies voters could apply if they wanted to ensure the full weight of their vote supported a specific outcome.
In STV, each person's vote is split into the number of rankings they chose to give. The higher the ranking, the more weight given to each piece of the vote.
Seats were then awarded proportionally, so even a low rank may contribute towards someone getting elected.
So to ensure you don't help someone you don't support get elected, Lampp said it would be better to give them no ranking over a low ranking.
The same would go if you have a solid favourite, and no regard for the rest.