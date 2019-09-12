A passenger has died on an Air New Zealand flight that touched down in Auckland early this morning.

Authorities were called to Auckland Airport about 5am after reports that a person had died on an incoming flight.

​

Police said they were notified about the incident and confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

An airport spokesman confirmed a passenger had died on board an Air New Zealand flight NZ31 from Buenos Aires, which landed at 4.50am.

All other inquiries were referred to Air New Zealand.

