A passenger has died on an Air New Zealand flight that touched down in Auckland early this morning.

Authorities were called to Auckland Airport about 5am after reports that a person had died on an incoming flight.

Police said they were notified about the incident and confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

An airport spokesman confirmed a passenger had died on board an Air New Zealand flight NZ31 from Buenos Aires, which landed at 4.50am.

All other inquiries were referred to Air New Zealand.

- More to come -

