Three people are in hospital after a single car crash in South Waikato early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Whirinaki Valley Rd just after 2am after reports of a crash.

St John said two people suffered serious injuries in the crash, while the third was in a moderate condition when taken to Rotorua Hospital.

​

Advertisement

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underwood said one of the trio was extricated from the car and firefighters also stayed on to help paramedics.

A helicopter was also sent to the area, but it is understood St John took all three people to hospital via ambulance.

The crash site is about half an hour away from where eight people were killed in one of the country's most horrific crashes - on State Highway 1 near Ohakuri Rd, also in Ātiamuri.

A 9-year-old boy was the sole survivor.

Emergency crews were also called to another crash on State Highway 2 near Tūtira, north of Napier, about 4am.

A central fire communications spokesman said no one was trapped and there had been no major injuries.