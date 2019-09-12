An SPCA inspector has described her shock when rescuing a severely emaciated dog in Dunedin.

The "gentle giant" was reported to Dunedin City Council as a wandering dog.

The animal control officer who picked him up was so concerned for his wellbeing and the "horrific" condition he was in, that he immediately took him to the SPCA.

One-year-old Ludo has already made improvements in the few days he's been at the centre.

"I was completely shocked when I saw Ludo. My little hand could fit around his whole backside to hold his hipbones," inspector Sophia Tinirau said.

She and the SPCA team are actively investigating Ludo's case.

Despite the traumatic situation Ludo was in, Tinirau said Ludo was a "gentle giant" at heart.

Ludo is a "gentle giant" who loves affection and cuddles. Photo / Supplied

"He headbutts you like a cat because he is so excited to see you. He loves affection and cuddles."

At the centre, he received immediate veterinary treatment.

The SPCA team have been slowly introducing a proper and regular diet into Ludo's routine, and monitoring his progress and weight gain. On top of the immense weight loss he suffered, Ludo also requires specialist entropian eye surgery.

Ludo will be in SPCA's care for a few more weeks at least until he is fully recovered andready to be rehomed.

Tinirau said Ludo's transformation in just a few days has been incredible to witness.

"This is the most rewarding part of my job. Seeing animals like Ludo go from nervous andemaciated, to happy and healthy individuals, really coming into their own personalities."